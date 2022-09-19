Short Interest in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) Declines By 25.9%

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 249,300 shares, a decline of 25.9% from the August 15th total of 336,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 128,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE FRA traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.62. The stock had a trading volume of 97,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,830. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has a twelve month low of $10.97 and a twelve month high of $14.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.17.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.0667 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.89%.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

