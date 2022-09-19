Short Interest in Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE) Drops By 13.6%

Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,200 shares, a drop of 13.6% from the August 15th total of 63,900 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 17,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Aware

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GMT Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Aware in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Aware by 6.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,460 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 4,632 shares during the period. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aware in the fourth quarter valued at $1,042,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Aware by 8.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 660,402 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 50,754 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Aware by 0.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,583,497 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,750,000 after buying an additional 11,215 shares in the last quarter. 29.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aware Stock Performance

Shares of Aware stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 242 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,585. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.52. Aware has a one year low of $1.95 and a one year high of $4.25. The firm has a market cap of $43.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 0.19.

Aware Company Profile

Aware ( NASDAQ:AWRE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Aware had a negative return on equity of 13.16% and a negative net margin of 31.58%. The business had revenue of $4.24 million during the quarter.

Aware, Inc provides biometrics software products and solutions in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers biometrics software products, including biometric search and matching software development kits (SDKs); biometric enrollment SDKs and application programming interfaces (APIs); and imaging products for medical and advanced imaging applications, such as JPEG2000 product to compress, store, and display images, as well as software maintenance services.

Featured Articles

