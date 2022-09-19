Short Interest in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Drops By 18.4%

Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 617,700 shares, a drop of 18.4% from the August 15th total of 757,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 448,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Activity at Avery Dennison

In other news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.82, for a total transaction of $500,696.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,698.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avery Dennison

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 3.9% during the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 12,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 2.5% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Avery Dennison Trading Down 3.3 %

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Avery Dennison has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.57.

AVY stock traded down $5.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $173.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 957,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,973. Avery Dennison has a 12 month low of $151.62 and a 12 month high of $229.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $185.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.40. The company has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.97.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.27. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 40.75%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Avery Dennison will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.79%.

About Avery Dennison

(Get Rating)

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.