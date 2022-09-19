Short Interest in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Drops By 12.5%

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,090,000 shares, a decline of 12.5% from the August 15th total of 10,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AZN. StockNews.com raised AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. AlphaValue upgraded AstraZeneca to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of AstraZeneca from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Danske started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8,840.50.

AZN stock traded down $0.20 on Monday, reaching $57.85. 248,601 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,042,575. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.98. AstraZeneca has a one year low of $53.63 and a one year high of $71.70. The company has a market cap of $179.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -140.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.44.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.465 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is presently -221.95%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $542,230,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 48.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,530,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,816,000 after purchasing an additional 8,319,805 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 407.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,093,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286,137 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 239.6% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,033,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,533,000 after buying an additional 2,140,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 899.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,038,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,721,000 after buying an additional 1,834,202 shares in the last quarter. 21.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

