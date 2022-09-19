Short Interest in Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) Increases By 27.9%

Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 122,900 shares, a growth of 27.9% from the August 15th total of 96,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 112,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.
APM opened at $1.42 on Monday. Aptorum Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $2.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.35.
