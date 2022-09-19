Short Interest in Americanas S.A. (OTCMKTS:BTOOY) Increases By 23.3%

Americanas S.A. (OTCMKTS:BTOOY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, an increase of 23.3% from the August 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 26.5 days.
Americanas Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:BTOOY remained flat at $5.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.52 and its 200-day moving average is $8.61. Americanas has a one year low of $5.50 and a one year high of $15.92.
Americanas Company Profile
