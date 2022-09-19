Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for Greencore Group (LON:GNC)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Greencore Group (LON:GNC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Greencore Group from GBX 175 ($2.11) to GBX 130 ($1.57) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th.

Greencore Group Stock Performance

Shares of GNC stock opened at GBX 82.25 ($0.99) on Friday. Greencore Group has a one year low of GBX 81.30 ($0.98) and a one year high of GBX 149.70 ($1.81). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 94.67 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 107.99. The firm has a market capitalization of £429.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,645.00.

Insider Transactions at Greencore Group

Greencore Group Company Profile

In other Greencore Group news, insider Patrick Gary Kennedy acquired 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 104 ($1.26) per share, with a total value of £16,640 ($20,106.33).

Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides various products, including sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings.

