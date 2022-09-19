Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Raised to “Outperform” at Cowen

Cowen upgraded shares of Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $37.50 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $29.00.

SHLS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Shoals Technologies Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $20.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.64.

Get Shoals Technologies Group alerts:

Shoals Technologies Group Trading Down 1.6 %

SHLS opened at $24.39 on Friday. Shoals Technologies Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.58 and a fifty-two week high of $36.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.54, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 609.90 and a beta of 2.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group ( NASDAQ:SHLS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 3.08% and a negative return on equity of 709.22%. The firm had revenue of $73.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Shoals Technologies Group news, CEO Jason R. Whitaker sold 8,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total transaction of $217,074.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 699,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,216,374.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 2,034 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total value of $50,585.58. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 90,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,248,123.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jason R. Whitaker sold 8,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total transaction of $217,074.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 699,285 shares in the company, valued at $18,216,374.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,403 shares of company stock valued at $571,282 over the last three months. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shoals Technologies Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHLS. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the second quarter worth about $88,878,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,245,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 107.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,466,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797,637 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 165.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,877,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 69.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,073,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,238 shares in the last quarter. 63.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Shoals Technologies Group

(Get Rating)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Shoals Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoals Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.