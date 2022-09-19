Shanghai Industrial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SGHIY) Plans $0.52 Dividend

Shanghai Industrial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SGHIY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, September 16th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.5152 per share on Friday, October 21st. This represents a yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th.

Shanghai Industrial Stock Performance

Shares of Shanghai Industrial stock opened at $15.35 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.35 and a 200 day moving average of $14.90. Shanghai Industrial has a 12 month low of $14.00 and a 12 month high of $16.25.

About Shanghai Industrial

Shanghai Industrial Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the infrastructure facilities, real estate, and consumer products businesses in Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company invests in toll road projects and water-related businesses. It also engages in the property development and investment activities, as well as operates hotel.

