Shanghai Industrial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SGHIY) Plans $0.52 Dividend

Shanghai Industrial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SGHIY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, September 16th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.5152 per share on Friday, October 21st. This represents a yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th.
Shanghai Industrial Stock Performance
Shares of Shanghai Industrial stock opened at $15.35 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.35 and a 200 day moving average of $14.90. Shanghai Industrial has a 12 month low of $14.00 and a 12 month high of $16.25.
About Shanghai Industrial
