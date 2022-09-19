Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 303,500 shares, an increase of 22.5% from the August 15th total of 247,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 215,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Sendas Distribuidora Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of ASAI stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.51. The company had a trading volume of 16,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,532. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.76. Sendas Distribuidora has a one year low of $9.73 and a one year high of $18.62.

Get Sendas Distribuidora alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sendas Distribuidora

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Sendas Distribuidora by 64.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. lifted its stake in Sendas Distribuidora by 1.6% during the first quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 98,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Sendas Distribuidora by 3.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 71,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sendas Distribuidora during the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Sendas Distribuidora by 4.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 93,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,281 shares during the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sendas Distribuidora

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of March 31, 2022, the company operated 216 stores under the Assaí banner, as well as 13 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sendas Distribuidora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sendas Distribuidora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.