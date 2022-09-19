SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS) Short Interest Update

SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 95,600 shares, a drop of 19.3% from the August 15th total of 118,500 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 146,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SemiLEDs during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of SemiLEDs in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in SemiLEDs during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. 1.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LEDS traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,811. The company has a market capitalization of $11.82 million, a PE ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.21. SemiLEDs has a 1 year low of $2.05 and a 1 year high of $9.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

SemiLEDs ( NASDAQ:LEDS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.78 million for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative return on equity of 83.66% and a negative net margin of 50.63%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on SemiLEDs in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, Ireland, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packages and sells its LED chips into LED components to distributors.

