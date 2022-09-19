Secret Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $28.35 Million (SIE)

Secret (SIE) traded 39.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 19th. One Secret coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0094 or 0.00000049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Secret has traded 103.2% higher against the US dollar. Secret has a total market capitalization of $28.35 million and $32,462.00 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cryptostone (CPS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000297 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Connect (CNT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Smartchem (SMAC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 61.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Secret Coin Profile

Secret (CRYPTO:SIE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 26th, 2015. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network. Secret’s official website is scrt.network. Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Secret Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

