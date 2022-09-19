Secom (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $14.23

Shares of Secom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOMLY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.23 and last traded at $14.75, with a volume of 121330 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.48.

Secom Trading Up 1.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Get Secom alerts:

Secom (OTCMKTS:SOMLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. Secom had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 8.60%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Secom Co., Ltd. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Secom

SECOM CO., LTD. provides security services in Japan and internationally. The company's Security Services segment provides online security systems, static guard services, and armored car services. Its Fire Protection Services segment provides automatic fire alarm systems, fire extinguishing systems, other fire protection systems, and related maintenance services to office buildings, plants, tunnels, cultural properties, ships, and residences.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Secom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.