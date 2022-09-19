SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) CEO Sells $216,680.00 in Stock

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.17, for a total value of $216,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,999,207.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Marc Swanson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, August 18th, Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.12, for a total value of $216,480.00.
- On Friday, July 15th, Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total value of $164,280.00.
SeaWorld Entertainment Stock Down 3.0 %
NYSE:SEAS opened at $53.59 on Monday. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $76.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.30. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 2.04.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SeaWorld Entertainment
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEAS. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 293.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
SEAS has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley increased their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $76.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. KeyCorp cut SeaWorld Entertainment to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $94.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $92.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.44.
About SeaWorld Entertainment
SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SeaWorld Entertainment (SEAS)
- Kroger’s is Your One-Stop Consumer Staples Stock
- Adobe Perfects the Art of the Faceplant for Investors
- Tax Credits are the Incentives in the Inflation Reduction Act
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.