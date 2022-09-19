SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) CEO Sells $216,680.00 in Stock

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.17, for a total value of $216,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,999,207.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Marc Swanson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 18th, Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.12, for a total value of $216,480.00.

On Friday, July 15th, Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total value of $164,280.00.

NYSE:SEAS opened at $53.59 on Monday. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $76.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.30. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 2.04.

SeaWorld Entertainment ( NYSE:SEAS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $504.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.35 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 227.46% and a net margin of 16.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEAS. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 293.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period.

SEAS has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley increased their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $76.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. KeyCorp cut SeaWorld Entertainment to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $94.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $92.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.44.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

