Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Stock Position Cut by John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs

John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lessened its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,021 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for 0.9% of John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 28,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHX traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $45.91. The stock had a trading volume of 58,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,953,042. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.02 and a fifty-two week high of $57.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.74.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

