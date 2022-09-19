Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Acquired by John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs

John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,844 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,424 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up approximately 4.8% of John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $7,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Cowa LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177,351 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 34.3% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,728,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,034,000 after buying an additional 1,208,502 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 73.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,564,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,283,000 after buying an additional 1,086,724 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 23.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,733,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,460,000 after buying an additional 900,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 25.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,145,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,062,000 after buying an additional 844,052 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHD traded up $0.14 on Monday, reaching $71.33. The stock had a trading volume of 67,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,144,403. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $69.86 and a 12-month high of $82.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.50.

