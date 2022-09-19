Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Holdings Lifted by Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,782 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,083 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up 3.0% of Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $6,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,323,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,133,000 after purchasing an additional 74,239 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 70,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,590,000 after purchasing an additional 27,731 shares during the last quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 473,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,056,000 after purchasing an additional 6,589 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 538,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,383,000 after purchasing an additional 25,925 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of SCHO stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $48.47. The stock had a trading volume of 12,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,894,179. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.48 and a fifty-two week high of $51.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.27.

