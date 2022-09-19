Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $27.81

Schroders plc (OTCMKTS:SHNWF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $27.81 and last traded at $27.81, with a volume of 286 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.99.

SHNWF has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Schroders from GBX 2,890 ($34.92) to GBX 2,550 ($30.81) in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Schroders from GBX 2,703 ($32.66) to GBX 2,524.50 ($30.50) in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Schroders from GBX 2,584 ($31.22) to GBX 2,592.50 ($31.33) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Schroders in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.71 and its 200-day moving average is $30.95.

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

