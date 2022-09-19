Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $30.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 236.70% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Scholar Rock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Scholar Rock from $28.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Scholar Rock from $55.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Scholar Rock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Scholar Rock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.
NASDAQ SRRK opened at $8.91 on Monday. Scholar Rock has a 52-week low of $4.32 and a 52-week high of $42.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 9.69 and a quick ratio of 9.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 0.55.
In related news, Director Amir Nashat bought 1,197,992 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.90 per share, for a total transaction of $5,870,160.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,540,530 shares in the company, valued at $17,348,597. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 1,388.7% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,958 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scholar Rock during the second quarter worth $56,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Scholar Rock in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Scholar Rock in the second quarter worth approximately $78,000.
Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.
