Sara Bay Financial Makes New $874,000 Investment in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Sara Bay Financial purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $874,000. Public Service Enterprise Group comprises 0.4% of Sara Bay Financial’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter worth $28,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. 71.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.76, for a total value of $69,311.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,028,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $633,994.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 447,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,717,132.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.76, for a total transaction of $69,311.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 61,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,028,391.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,274 shares of company stock worth $1,446,725. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:PEG traded down $0.32 on Monday, reaching $66.04. The stock had a trading volume of 57,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,653,368. The company has a market cap of $32.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.86, a P/E/G ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.55. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $58.19 and a 12-month high of $75.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.66.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 10.59% and a positive return on equity of 13.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -110.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.64.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

