Sara Bay Financial Has $367,000 Stock Holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Sara Bay Financial raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Sara Bay Financial’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 8,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Ally Financial from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Ally Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $45.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Ally Financial from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Ally Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.14.

Ally Financial Stock Up 1.3 %

ALLY stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $32.90. The stock had a trading volume of 90,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,973,489. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.72 and a 200 day moving average of $38.03. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.17 and a 1-year high of $56.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.68, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.14). Ally Financial had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 29.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 17.29%.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

