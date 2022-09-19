Sara Bay Financial Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Sara Bay Financial grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,629 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Sara Bay Financial’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $194.44. 45,811 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,466,627. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $181.67 and a fifty-two week high of $244.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.21.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

