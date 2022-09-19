Sara Bay Financial Cuts Position in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)

Sara Bay Financial lessened its holdings in shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,388 shares during the period. NV5 Global accounts for approximately 2.9% of Sara Bay Financial’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Sara Bay Financial owned 0.33% of NV5 Global worth $5,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in NV5 Global by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in NV5 Global in the fourth quarter worth about $12,283,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of NV5 Global by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 428.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 8,238 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,267,000 after buying an additional 14,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

Get NV5 Global alerts:

NV5 Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ NVEE traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $133.20. 880 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,256. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.72 and a 52 week high of $147.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $133.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

NV5 Global ( NASDAQ:NVEE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.14. NV5 Global had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $202.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 10,000 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $1,400,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,016,720.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other NV5 Global news, Director William D. Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.31, for a total value of $381,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,100,615. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $1,400,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,674 shares in the company, valued at $11,016,720.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,275 shares of company stock worth $4,234,273 over the last quarter. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NV5 Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NV5 Global offers professional and technical engineering and consulting solutions to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NV5 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NV5 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.