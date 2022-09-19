Rothschild Investment Corp IL Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,505 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $670,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $232.67. 15,997 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,286,734. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $249.73. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $213.19 and a one year high of $328.52.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

