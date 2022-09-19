Rothschild Investment Corp IL Sells 4,540 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL reduced its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,540 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $5,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2,469.9% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 4,520 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $582,000. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of VXF traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $138.81. 865 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 470,825. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.68. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52 week low of $125.69 and a 52 week high of $200.58.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.