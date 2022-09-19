Rothschild Investment Corp IL Sells 1,765 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL cut its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,852 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 1,765 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in eBay by 84.6% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in eBay by 66.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 603 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in eBay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in eBay by 62.8% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 638 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eBay Stock Performance

EBAY stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $41.61. The stock had a trading volume of 81,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,647,241. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.86 billion, a PE ratio of 100.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.49. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.52 and a fifty-two week high of $81.19.

eBay Dividend Announcement

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.09. eBay had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 24.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 209.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EBAY shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of eBay from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Monday, August 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of eBay from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $52.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.43.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

See Also

