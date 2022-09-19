Rothschild Investment Corp IL Sells 148 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lowered its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $3,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 8.7% in the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 50.0% in the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 12,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. FC Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 30,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,352,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 212,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,745,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWD traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $148.22. 45,351 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,219,427. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $152.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.65. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $139.96 and a fifty-two week high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

