Rothschild Investment Corp IL Sells 100 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL cut its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,186 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Stryker were worth $6,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Stryker by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,898,295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,725,958,000 after buying an additional 245,614 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,370,391 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,109,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561,376 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,911,036 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,729,638,000 after purchasing an additional 402,204 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,403,668 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,781,432,000 after purchasing an additional 502,935 shares during the period. Finally, Fundsmith LLP raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 7,252,688 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,939,514,000 after purchasing an additional 237,196 shares during the period. 76.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $245.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $285.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Stryker from $244.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.29.

Stryker Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE SYK traded down $3.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $218.17. 11,525 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,486,367. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.93. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $188.84 and a 1-year high of $280.43. The stock has a market cap of $82.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.91, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.03.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.03). Stryker had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 23.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 51.20%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

