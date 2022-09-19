Rothschild Investment Corp IL Has $4.41 Million Stock Holdings in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 315,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,377 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL owned about 0.31% of Royce Value Trust worth $4,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RVT. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Royce Value Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Royce Value Trust by 893.8% in the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Royce Value Trust in the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Royce Value Trust in the second quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Royce Value Trust by 167.5% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 9,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 5,726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Royce Value Trust alerts:

Royce Value Trust Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE RVT traded up $0.12 on Monday, reaching $14.23. The company had a trading volume of 497 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,743. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.24 and its 200-day moving average is $15.46. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.35 and a 52 week high of $20.00.

Royce Value Trust Cuts Dividend

About Royce Value Trust

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.00%.

(Get Rating)

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Royce Value Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royce Value Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.