Rothschild Investment Corp IL Has $3.24 Million Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,985 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $3,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1,312.4% during the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,096 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 3,806 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 41,525 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,632,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $253,000. TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,556 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $132.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.45.

LYB traded up $0.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $77.45. The stock had a trading volume of 40,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,312,329. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.68. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $75.90 and a twelve month high of $117.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.74, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.81.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.91 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $14.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 49.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th were paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.15%. This is a boost from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.01%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

