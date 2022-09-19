Rothschild Investment Corp IL Cuts Holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL trimmed its holdings in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 233,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,595 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $2,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DKNG. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in DraftKings in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in DraftKings in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in DraftKings in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in DraftKings in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in DraftKings by 21,316.7% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares in the last quarter. 29.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DraftKings stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.50. The stock had a trading volume of 187,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,692,416. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 1.92. DraftKings Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.77 and a 12 month high of $58.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.46.

Several research firms have weighed in on DKNG. Guggenheim dropped their price target on DraftKings to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Roth Capital raised DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Benchmark raised their price target on DraftKings to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on DraftKings from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on DraftKings from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.71.

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

