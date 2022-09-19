Rothschild Investment Corp IL Buys 10,585 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,062 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,585 shares during the quarter. Blackstone comprises 1.0% of Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $11,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Partners Group Inc boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 6,489 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co increased its stake in Blackstone by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 7,742 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 28,491 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 1st quarter worth $369,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the first quarter worth $339,000. Institutional investors own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Blackstone Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Blackstone stock traded up $1.41 on Monday, hitting $93.59. The stock had a trading volume of 44,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,583,045. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.09 and a 200 day moving average of $106.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.45. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.97 and a twelve month high of $149.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The company’s revenue was up 96.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 92.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total value of $6,691,400.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,141,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,287,611.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total value of $6,691,400.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,141,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,287,611.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total value of $235,296.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 862,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,196,304. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 161,423 shares of company stock worth $9,660,717. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $154.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays initiated coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Blackstone from $154.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Blackstone from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.33.

Blackstone Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.