Rothschild Investment Corp IL Buys 10,585 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,062 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,585 shares during the quarter. Blackstone comprises 1.0% of Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $11,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Partners Group Inc boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 6,489 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co increased its stake in Blackstone by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 7,742 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 28,491 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 1st quarter worth $369,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the first quarter worth $339,000. Institutional investors own 61.87% of the company’s stock.
Blackstone Trading Up 1.5 %
Shares of Blackstone stock traded up $1.41 on Monday, hitting $93.59. The stock had a trading volume of 44,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,583,045. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.09 and a 200 day moving average of $106.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.45. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.97 and a twelve month high of $149.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.
Blackstone Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 92.70%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone
In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total value of $6,691,400.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,141,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,287,611.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total value of $6,691,400.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,141,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,287,611.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total value of $235,296.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 862,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,196,304. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 161,423 shares of company stock worth $9,660,717. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $154.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays initiated coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Blackstone from $154.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Blackstone from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.33.
Blackstone Profile
Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.
