Rothschild Investment Corp IL Boosts Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LIN. Charter Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Linde by 5.3% in the first quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 2.0% during the first quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 3.4% during the first quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 11.0% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

LIN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI raised shares of Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.60.

Shares of NYSE LIN traded down $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $283.07. The company had a trading volume of 15,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,221,145. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $291.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $301.99. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $265.12 and a fifty-two week high of $352.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. Linde had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 67.83%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

