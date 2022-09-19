RF Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period To Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:RFACU)

RF Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:RFACU – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, September 20th. RF Acquisition had issued 10,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on March 24th. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of RF Acquisition’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

RF Acquisition Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:RFACU opened at $10.00 on Monday. RF Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $11.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.02.

Institutional Trading of RF Acquisition

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RFACU. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RF Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,129,000. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RF Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $752,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RF Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,260,000. Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of RF Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of RF Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $639,000.

RF Acquisition Company Profile

RF Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses in financial services, media, technology, retail, interpersonal communication, transportation, and education sectors.

