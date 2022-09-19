ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on ReWalk Robotics from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

ReWalk Robotics Stock Performance

ReWalk Robotics stock opened at $0.92 on Thursday. ReWalk Robotics has a 52 week low of $0.81 and a 52 week high of $2.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.02.

Insider Buying and Selling at ReWalk Robotics

ReWalk Robotics ( NASDAQ:RWLK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical device company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). ReWalk Robotics had a negative net margin of 270.83% and a negative return on equity of 17.60%. The business had revenue of $1.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ReWalk Robotics will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ReWalk Robotics news, major shareholder Global Fund Lp Lind II acquired 26,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.02 per share, with a total value of $27,236.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,380,430 shares in the company, valued at $4,468,038.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders purchased 33,178 shares of company stock valued at $33,464 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of ReWalk Robotics by 12.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,038,207 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 112,875 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in ReWalk Robotics by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,282 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 60,859 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in ReWalk Robotics by 216.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 96,400 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 65,900 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in ReWalk Robotics by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in ReWalk Robotics during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.98% of the company’s stock.

ReWalk Robotics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes robotic exoskeletons for individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Africa. The company offers ReWalk Personal and ReWalk Rehabilitation for spinal cord injuries and everyday use by paraplegic individuals at home and in communities; ReStore, a soft exo-suit intended for use in the rehabilitation of individuals with lower limb disability due to stroke in the clinical rehabilitation environment; and MyoCycle and MediTouch tutor movement biofeedback devices for use at home or in clinic.

