Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Sells 42,549 Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,549 shares during the period. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises 1.5% of Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $9,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 14,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 8,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Vista Capital Partners Inc. raised its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 9,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of SCHR traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $49.98. 45,656 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,671,822. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $49.95 and a 1-year high of $57.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.41 and a 200-day moving average of $51.90.

