Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $138,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 11.3% during the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 69.9% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 54,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,192,000 after purchasing an additional 22,251 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in S&P Global by 3.2% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 8.5% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $398.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on S&P Global from $462.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on S&P Global from $440.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of S&P Global from $472.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

S&P Global Price Performance

In other news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total transaction of $1,175,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $906,597.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other S&P Global news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total transaction of $1,157,340.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,616,745.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total transaction of $1,175,968.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,467 shares in the company, valued at $906,597.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 27,150 shares of company stock worth $10,146,219 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:SPGI traded down $3.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $342.26. 53,976 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,257,472. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $365.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $365.93. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $311.87 and a 1-year high of $484.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.05.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.91 by ($0.10). S&P Global had a net margin of 38.49% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.34%.

About S&P Global

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Further Reading

