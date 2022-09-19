Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 110 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADP. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 588.9% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 761.1% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4,750.0% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 194 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Automatic Data Processing

In related news, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total transaction of $119,432.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,238 shares in the company, valued at $892,692.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total transaction of $8,945,492.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,571,166.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total value of $119,432.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,692.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,349 shares of company stock worth $25,576,129 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 0.0 %

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.92.

ADP traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $233.71. 18,731 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,838,995. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.82. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.26 and a 12-month high of $261.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $239.17 and a 200 day moving average of $225.28.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.02. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 66.25%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.34%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

