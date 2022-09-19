Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Invests $884,000 in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 42,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BSCO. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,062.0% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 12,635,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,231,000 after acquiring an additional 11,548,138 shares during the period. Oakhurst Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 135.1% during the first quarter. Oakhurst Advisors LLC now owns 2,013,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,424,000 after buying an additional 1,156,947 shares during the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 878.5% in the 1st quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 1,265,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,375 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,344,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,776 shares during the period. Finally, Astor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $16,371,000.

BSCO stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,001. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.86. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.55 and a 52 week high of $22.17.

