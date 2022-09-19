Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,933 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in PayPal in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in PayPal by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 116.5% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on PayPal from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on PayPal from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.93.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PYPL traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $94.10. The stock had a trading volume of 372,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,877,559. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $279.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.60, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.45.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. PayPal had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,131,595.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

