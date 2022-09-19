Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Has $4.40 Million Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $4,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at about $386,729,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in McKesson by 30,460.5% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 890,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 887,923 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in McKesson by 360.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,077,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,689,000 after purchasing an additional 843,348 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in McKesson in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,472,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 53.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 915,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,399,000 after buying an additional 320,588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.20, for a total transaction of $468,482.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,114,932.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.20, for a total value of $468,482.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,114,932.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 1,300 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.21, for a total transaction of $477,373.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $934,182.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,335 shares of company stock valued at $3,525,405 in the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

McKesson Price Performance

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on McKesson from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Argus raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson to $384.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on McKesson from $377.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on McKesson from $378.00 to $409.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.46.

NYSE MCK traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $346.12. 25,659 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,136,318. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $350.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $327.00. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $193.89 and a 12-month high of $375.23. The firm has a market cap of $49.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.59.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 22.83%.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Articles

