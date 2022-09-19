Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Has $16.40 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 146,756 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,413 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up 2.6% of Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $16,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QUAL. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,880,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,434,000 after buying an additional 161,453 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,083,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,157,000 after buying an additional 187,986 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14,046.3% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,952,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 6,903,604 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,862,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,623,000 after purchasing an additional 90,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,116,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,194,000 after acquiring an additional 26,065 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of QUAL traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $112.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 994,013 shares. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.84.

