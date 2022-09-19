Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,048 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 522 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in American Express by 873.3% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 823.5% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE AXP traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $153.99. The company had a trading volume of 76,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,664,891. American Express has a 52 week low of $134.12 and a 52 week high of $199.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $154.14 and its 200-day moving average is $162.56. The stock has a market cap of $115.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.16. American Express had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 32.81%. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that American Express will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on American Express from $148.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on American Express from $220.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on American Express from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on American Express from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.53.

American Express Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.