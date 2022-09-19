Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target Raised to $750.00

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $700.00 to $750.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on REGN. Cowen upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $635.00 to $645.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $735.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Cowen upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to $655.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $740.00 to $925.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $746.33.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $710.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a current ratio of 5.12. The firm has a market cap of $77.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $617.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $639.33. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $538.01 and a 52 week high of $754.67.

Insider Activity

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.94 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 36.17% and a net margin of 39.97%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $27.97 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 36.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Neil Stahl sold 23,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $612.61, for a total value of $14,569,091.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,342,744.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 4,696 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.38, for a total transaction of $3,364,120.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,905,467.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Neil Stahl sold 23,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $612.61, for a total value of $14,569,091.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,342,744.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,740 shares of company stock valued at $35,478,694 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,397 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 10,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 36,328 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,479,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

