Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Sold by WP Advisors LLC

WP Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of REGN. MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 125.4% during the fourth quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 43,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $198,000. 84.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on REGN. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $536.00 to $675.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $718.00 to $790.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to $655.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $740.00 to $925.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $746.33.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of REGN stock traded down $3.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $707.04. 11,830 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 706,675. The company has a quick ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $77.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $617.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $639.53. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $538.01 and a 12 month high of $754.67.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.94 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.97% and a return on equity of 36.17%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $27.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 36.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 4,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.38, for a total transaction of $3,364,120.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,905,467.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.76, for a total value of $646,536.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,644 shares in the company, valued at $11,545,957.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 4,696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.38, for a total value of $3,364,120.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,905,467.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,740 shares of company stock valued at $35,478,694. 8.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

