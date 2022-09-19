Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Sold by Bennicas & Associates Inc.

Bennicas & Associates Inc. lowered its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $804,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 125.4% during the fourth quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 43,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,695,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $198,000. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 609 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $741.00, for a total transaction of $451,269.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $801,762. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 609 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $741.00, for a total transaction of $451,269.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $801,762. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Neil Stahl sold 23,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $612.61, for a total value of $14,569,091.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,342,744.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 56,740 shares of company stock worth $35,478,694. 8.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ REGN traded down $2.33 on Monday, hitting $707.97. The company had a trading volume of 13,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,675. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 4.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $617.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $639.53. The company has a market capitalization of $77.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.29. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $538.01 and a 12-month high of $754.67.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.94 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 36.17% and a net margin of 39.97%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $27.97 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 36.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on REGN shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $625.00 to $851.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $630.00 to $756.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $625.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $746.33.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

