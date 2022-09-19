Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) COO Sells $893,148.83 in Stock

Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) COO Robert A. Finch sold 22,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total value of $893,148.83. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 111,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,382,943.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Red Rock Resorts Stock Performance

RRR stock opened at $38.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.76 and a 200-day moving average of $40.16. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.98 and a 12-month high of $58.74.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $422.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.39 million. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 146.71%. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Red Rock Resorts Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Red Rock Resorts

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.67%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RRR. Loews Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 2,522.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 501,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,565,000 after acquiring an additional 481,993 shares in the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 33,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after buying an additional 5,510 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 104,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,773,000 after buying an additional 9,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $5,131,000. 52.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $56.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. KeyCorp set a $45.00 price objective on Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.67.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company owns and operates 9 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

