Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $148.00.

RJF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Raymond James from $138.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Raymond James from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th.

Raymond James Stock Performance

NYSE RJF opened at $106.85 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.06. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $84.86 and a fifty-two week high of $117.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 17.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.37%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider James E. Bunn sold 4,000 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.75, for a total value of $427,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,251,998. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Raymond James

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,689,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,383,900,000 after buying an additional 410,025 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,589,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,215,048,000 after buying an additional 1,951,233 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,297,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $933,490,000 after buying an additional 585,911 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,629,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $618,780,000 after buying an additional 2,510,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,706,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,402,000 after purchasing an additional 25,573 shares during the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Further Reading

