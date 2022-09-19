Raymond James Increases Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target to C$57.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.BGet Rating) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 30.02% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Teck Resources from C$60.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup cut their target price on Teck Resources from C$58.00 to C$45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Teck Resources to C$63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on Teck Resources from C$42.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a C$51.00 target price on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$51.75.

Shares of TSE TECK.B traded up C$1.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$43.84. 728,138 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,083,776. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.88, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.82. Teck Resources has a one year low of C$29.21 and a one year high of C$57.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$40.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$46.37. The company has a market cap of C$23.21 billion and a PE ratio of 4.31.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

