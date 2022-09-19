Raymond James Cuts Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Price Target to $69.00

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $71.00 to $69.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Newmont’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on NEM. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Newmont from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Newmont from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Newmont from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Newmont from a hold rating to a buy rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.94.

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $43.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.15 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.44. Newmont has a 1-year low of $40.27 and a 1-year high of $86.37.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Newmont will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 222.22%.

In other Newmont news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $615,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,431,095. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $615,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,530 shares in the company, valued at $2,431,095. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total transaction of $653,730.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 265,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,805,349.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,000 shares of company stock worth $2,081,920. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 182.0% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 32,070,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,547,688,000 after acquiring an additional 20,699,677 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter worth approximately $489,639,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 16.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,859,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,602,709,000 after acquiring an additional 3,819,167 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 103.3% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,489,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $356,749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 70.6% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,305,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $342,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781,294 shares during the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

